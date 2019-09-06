|
|
|
Schofield Ann Elizabeth
Formerly Ann Hartley Passed away peacefully at home on the 15th August 2019,
Ann, aged 83 years.
Ann was a retired Maths Teacher at Westcraven High School.
A dearly loved Wife of Peter.
Ann will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Service of Celebration
to take place at
Rochdale Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September 2019
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers please by request, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK, a donation box will be provided on the day.
For all enquiries please contact
F Duffy & Son Funeral Service,
254 Market Street, Whitworth,
OL12 8PW tel:01706 868696.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 6, 2019