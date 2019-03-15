|
|
|
GREENHALGH ANN On Saturday March 9th, 2019, at The Royal Blackburn Hospital, after a short illness, Ann, aged 72 years.
The much loved wife of the late Robert, loving mum of Ramon and Andrew, dear mother-in-law to Michelle and Jessica, treasured gran of Dylan, Liam, Rhea and Jay. A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 21st, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 9.20am, prior to cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 10.00am. Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, are being received for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More