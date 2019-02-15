Home

Angela Bamber

Angela Bamber Notice
BAMBER (née Carradice)
Angela On Tuesday 5th February 2019, peacefully at the Hillcroft Nursing Home, Carnforth, aged 72 years.
Much loved mother of
Suzanne and Michelle and sister
of Vivian, Stephen and Michael.
The funeral service will be held at Torrisholme Crematorium, Lancaster, LA2 6AD on
Friday 22nd February at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Wolfwood Dog's Home, Lancaster c/o Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XQ
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
