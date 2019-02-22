Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Robinson

Notice Condolences

Allan Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Allan On February 2nd 2019
Allan, aged 88, passed away
peacefully in hospital.

Much loved husband of Sonia,
father of Paul and Neil,
father in law of Janet and Elaine,
grandad of Faye and Karen
and brother of
the late Harry and Gordon.

To mark his passing a
funeral is to be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 25th February
at 1.40 pm.

Family flowers only,
donations gratefully
received for
Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
183-187 Briercliffe Rd,
Burnley, BB10 1UY
Tel. 01282 438866.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.