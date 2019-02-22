|
|
|
ROBINSON Allan On February 2nd 2019
Allan, aged 88, passed away
peacefully in hospital.
Much loved husband of Sonia,
father of Paul and Neil,
father in law of Janet and Elaine,
grandad of Faye and Karen
and brother of
the late Harry and Gordon.
To mark his passing a
funeral is to be held at
Burnley Crematorium on
Monday 25th February
at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only,
donations gratefully
received for
Cancer Research UK
c/o and all enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
183-187 Briercliffe Rd,
Burnley, BB10 1UY
Tel. 01282 438866.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
