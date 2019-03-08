|
|
|
WEBB Alice Elizabeth The family of the late Alice Webb would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Alzheimers/Dementia UK and the Pendleside Hospice.
Special thanks to the Paramedics and also staff at the AAU Airedale General Hospital for their care and compassion. Sincere thanks to Father Brian Murphy for his kind and comforting ministrations and finally thanks to Helliwells Funeral Services for their dignified care, help and support.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
