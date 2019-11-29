|
INGLEBY Alfred Emmott The family of the late Alf would like to thank relatives, friends and all who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and Pendleside Hospice received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Routes Healthcare, the district nursing team, the Macmillan Nurses and Pendleside Hospice at home team for their care and support.
Thanks also to David Carson for his lovely service and to Laura and all at Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their help
and guidance.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 29, 2019