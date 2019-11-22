|
|
|
INGLEBY Alfred Emmott On Tuesday 12th November 2019, peacefully at his home,
surrounded by his family, Alfred, aged 77 years, of Trawden.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad of Shirley and Adam, father in law of Neal and Lisa, grandad of Dean, Chloe, Ella, Alfie and Cody and brother of Clifford and Gordon.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 11.40am at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Macmillan Cancer Support
or Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019