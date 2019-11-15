Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Albert Barnes Notice
Barnes Albert On Monday 11th November 2019
at Blackburn Royal Hospital,
aged 87 years, of Barrowford and previously Lydbury North.
Much loved husband of the late Alice. Loving Dad to David and Janet, Father in law to Gillian and Duncan, adored Grandad to
Shaun, Ashley, Ricky and Sam.
Great Grandad to Joey, Jay, Liam, Poppie and Alicea.
A funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm on Thursday 21st November 2019.
Family flowers only by request but donations to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Forrester and Ward
Funeral Service
4 Richmond Court Colne BB8 9HR
01282 931013
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 15, 2019
