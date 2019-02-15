Home

BALDWIN Albert On Tuesday 5th February 2019 at his home, Albert, aged 68 years, of Colne.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving dad of Melanie, father in law of Sean, Very, much loved grandad of Joshua and Harvey, loving brother of Melvyn, William, Roger, Christine and Yvonne and a dear,
loving friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 11.30am at St Bartholomew's Church, Colne followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 15, 2019
