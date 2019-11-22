Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30
Burnley Crematorium
Alan Webb Notice
Webb Alan Peacefully in
Nelson Manor Care Home Alan aged 78 years,
loving Brother to Roy,
Brother in law to Shirley and a dear Uncle to Elisia, Great Uncle to Nicole, Brandon and Rose, Nephew to Doreen and friend to many.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday 3 rd December, 2019
at Burnley Crematorium
at 11.30 am.
Lisa Senior will officiate.
Family flowers only with donations being accepted for Alzheimers
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
