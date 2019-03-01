Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00
Sacred Heart R.C Church
Colne
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Alan Stuart Notice
STUART Alan On Tuesday 19 th February 2019 peacefully at his home, Alan aged 73 years of Colne. Loving husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Adam, Simon and Helen and
grandfather of Fox and Rush.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 10.00am at Sacred Heart R.C Church, Colne followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
