Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Starkie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Starkie

Notice Condolences

Alan Starkie Notice
Starkie (ALAN) Peacefully on
Tuesday 13th August 2019, in Nelson Manor Care Home,
Alan aged 92 years.
The much loved husband to Eileen, dear dad of Andrew and the late Julie and Lyn, father-in-law to Frances and Brian Travis,
loving grandad to Mark, Christopher and Zoe.
Funeral arrangements
are pending.
Family flowers only, by request, but if desired donations are being received for Dementia U.K. c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.