|
|
|
Starkie (ALAN) Peacefully on
Tuesday 13th August 2019, in Nelson Manor Care Home,
Alan aged 92 years.
The much loved husband to Eileen, dear dad of Andrew and the late Julie and Lyn, father-in-law to Frances and Brian Travis,
loving grandad to Mark, Christopher and Zoe.
Funeral arrangements
are pending.
Family flowers only, by request, but if desired donations are being received for Dementia U.K. c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019