NAYLOR Alan Peacefully at home
on Sunday 10th March 2019
surrounded by his family,
Alan aged 87 years.
Beloved husband
of the late Shirley,
loving dad of Ruth and Jonathan,
father in law to John and Rachel,
a dear grandad and
great grandad, also a loving brother to Eileen and Jack.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Tuesday 26th March 2019 at
Skipton Crematorium at 10:50am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Marie Curie Cancer Support c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Rd, Burnley,
BB10 1DY, Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 15, 2019
