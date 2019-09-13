Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Maguire

Notice Condolences

Adrian Maguire Notice
MAGUIRE Adrian On Monday 9th September 2019 peacefully in Royal
Blackburn Hospital Adrian
aged 67 years of Nelson.
Loving husband of Marion, much loved dad of Christina
and Stephen, father in law of Chris and Kim, grandad of
Ellie, Paige, Callum, Theo and Archie and brother of
Moira. Funeral arrangements are pending. Flowers are
welcome.
All enquiries c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.