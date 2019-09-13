|
MAGUIRE Adrian On Monday 9th September 2019 peacefully in Royal
Blackburn Hospital Adrian
aged 67 years of Nelson.
Loving husband of Marion, much loved dad of Christina
and Stephen, father in law of Chris and Kim, grandad of
Ellie, Paige, Callum, Theo and Archie and brother of
Moira. Funeral arrangements are pending. Flowers are
welcome.
All enquiries c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 13, 2019