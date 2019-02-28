|
Henderson Amble Peacefully in hospital on
Wednesday 20th February,
aged 93 years, Victor.
Beloved husband to Nellie,
loving dad of Pauline and Victor.
Victor will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Please meet for service
at St Cuthbert's Church, Amble
on Tuesday 5th March at 11 a.m. followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to RNLI.
All enquiries to Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, Sanderson House, 18 Bede Street, Amble,
Tel 01665 712277.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
