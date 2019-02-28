Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alistair Turner Funeral Director
18 Bede Street
Morpeth, Northumberland NE65 0EA
01665 712277
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00
St Cuthbert's Church, Amble
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Henderson

Notice Condolences

Victor Henderson Notice
Henderson Amble Peacefully in hospital on
Wednesday 20th February,
aged 93 years, Victor.
Beloved husband to Nellie,
loving dad of Pauline and Victor.
Victor will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Please meet for service
at St Cuthbert's Church, Amble
on Tuesday 5th March at 11 a.m. followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to RNLI.
All enquiries to Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, Sanderson House, 18 Bede Street, Amble,
Tel 01665 712277.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.