JENNINGS Valerie (Hepscott) Peacefully on Tuesday 1st October aged 78 years, Valerie.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Stephen, loving granny of Candice and James and a dear sister of Richard
and David.
A private burial will be followed by a celebration of Valerie's life in
St George's United Reformed Church, Morpeth TODAY
Thursday 10th October at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to
The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation c/o Jacob Conroy & Son,
Fenwick House,
8 Manchester Street, Morperth, NE61 1BH.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
