MURPHY Tommy
(Alnwick) Peacefully in hospital on the
13th September 2019,
aged 89 years.
Tommy, beloved husband of the late Marjery and a much loved
dad of Maureen and Kevin,
father-in-law of Robin and Allison, devoted granda to Ryan, Liam
and a great-granda to Erin.
The service is to be held at
St. Paul's RC Church, Alnwick on Monday 23rd September at 11am, followed by interment at Alnwick Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Bobby Robson Foundation.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019