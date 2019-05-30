|
ORD Thomas Hudson
(Tom) Alnwick
(formerly of Spylaw) Peacefully on the night of May 23rd after a long illness, aged 85 years, Tom.
Dearly loved husband of Annette and a much loved father of David
and Susan.
A service will be held at Whitley Bay Crematorium on Wednesday
5th June at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, Wansbeck Hospital c/o Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, Garden Lodge, Greenwell Rd. Alnwick
NE66 1HB Tel. 01665 510699.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 30, 2019
