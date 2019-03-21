|
LANG Thomas Benton The family of Tom would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness.
Our heartfelt thanks also go to
the staff at Cramlington, RVI and Freeman Hospitals who looked after Tom with such care
and compassion.
We would also like to thank
Cynthia Bishop and all who attended Tom's service at Shilbottle, especially
Charlie McNeil.
Also thanks to the staff of
Alistair Turners and Mandy of the Alnwick Golf Club for their care.
Kind donations collected for the Brain Tumour Charity amounted
to a very generous £800.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
