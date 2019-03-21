Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Lang Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Lang

Notice LANG Thomas Benton The family of Tom would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness.

Our heartfelt thanks also go to

the staff at Cramlington, RVI and Freeman Hospitals who looked after Tom with such care

and compassion.

We would also like to thank

Cynthia Bishop and all who attended Tom's service at Shilbottle, especially

Charlie McNeil.

Also thanks to the staff of

Alistair Turners and Mandy of the Alnwick Golf Club for their care.

Kind donations collected for the Brain Tumour Charity amounted

Kind donations collected for the Brain Tumour Charity amounted to a very generous £800. Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019