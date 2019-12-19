Home

Shilbottle Peacefully at home on the
14th December, aged 88 years.
Stella, beloved wife of the late Richard. Much loved mam to Carole, Richard, Mandy and Lee. Loving mother in law to
David and a dear grandma.
Stella will be greatly missed
by all family and friends
who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at
St James's Church, Shilbottle on Friday 27th December at 1pm, followed by a private Interment
at Shilbottle Cemetery.
All flowers welcome, donations in lieu of flowers can be made at the church in aid of the
Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
