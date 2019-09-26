Home

Alistair Turner Funeral Director
18 Bede Street
Morpeth, Northumberland NE65 0EA
01665 712277
Stanley Knox Notice
Knox Stanley
(North Broomhill) Peacefully on Friday 20th September aged 87 years.
Stanley Chapman, beloved
husband of Muriel, dearly loved father of Linda and Hilary,
father-in-law to Barry,
loving uncle and brother-in-law.
Stan will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Please meet for Funeral Service at the Church of St John the Divine, Chevington on Thursday
3rd October at 11.00am, followed by private interment.
All enquiries to Alistair Turner Funeral Directors, Sanderson House, 18 Bede Street, Amble,
Tel: 01665 712277
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
