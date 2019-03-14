|
|
|
HARROLD Hadston Suddenly at home on Saturday
2nd March, aged 77 years, Sid.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda,
much loved dad and granda.
Sid will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Please meet for service at
St John's, Chevington Parish Church
on Friday 22nd March at 10am,
followed by interment in
Chevington Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Alistair Turner Funeral Directors,
Sanderson House, 18 Bede Street, Amble Tel: 01665712277
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More