Alistair Turner Funeral Director
18 Bede Street
Morpeth, Northumberland NE65 0EA
01665 712277
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00
St John's, Chevington Parish Church
Sid Harrold

Notice

Sid Harrold Notice
HARROLD Hadston Suddenly at home on Saturday
2nd March, aged 77 years, Sid.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda,
much loved dad and granda.
Sid will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Please meet for service at
St John's, Chevington Parish Church
on Friday 22nd March at 10am,
followed by interment in
Chevington Cemetery.

All enquiries to
Alistair Turner Funeral Directors,
Sanderson House, 18 Bede Street, Amble Tel: 01665712277
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
