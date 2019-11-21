Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:15
St. Michael's Church
Alnwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Smith

Notice Condolences

Shirley Smith Notice
SMITH Shirley
Alnwick Surrounded by devoted care at
The Grange, Rennington, on
12th November 2019 aged 84 years. Shirley, dear wife of the late Brian, much loved mam of Gillian and Linda, loving mother in law of Trevor and Rory and an adored gran of Beth, Jack, Kate, Sam and Finlay.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Michael's Church, Alnwick on Tuesday 26th November at 10.15am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Lewy Bodies Society.
'Your bus is waiting.'
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -