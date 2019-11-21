|
|
|
SMITH Shirley
Alnwick Surrounded by devoted care at
The Grange, Rennington, on
12th November 2019 aged 84 years. Shirley, dear wife of the late Brian, much loved mam of Gillian and Linda, loving mother in law of Trevor and Rory and an adored gran of Beth, Jack, Kate, Sam and Finlay.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Michael's Church, Alnwick on Tuesday 26th November at 10.15am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Lewy Bodies Society.
'Your bus is waiting.'
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019