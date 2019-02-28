|
|
|
REEVES (Morpeth) Peacefully in Hillcrest Nursing Home on 20th February 2019 aged 84 years, Ruth Mary
(nee Gilbert).
A beloved wife of the late Bill, a loving mother to Chris, Terry and Ben, a dear mother in law and grandmother, loved and sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service at St Annes Church, Stobhill on Monday 4th March at 1.15pm followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
