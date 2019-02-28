Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:15
St Annes Church
Stobhill
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:30
Cowpen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Reeves

Notice Condolences

Ruth Reeves Notice
REEVES (Morpeth) Peacefully in Hillcrest Nursing Home on 20th February 2019 aged 84 years, Ruth Mary
(nee Gilbert).
A beloved wife of the late Bill, a loving mother to Chris, Terry and Ben, a dear mother in law and grandmother, loved and sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service at St Annes Church, Stobhill on Monday 4th March at 1.15pm followed by cremation at Cowpen Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.