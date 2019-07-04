|
FORSTER Ruth Formerly of Warkworth.
Peacefully on 25th June 2019 at Middletown Grange Care Home, Oxfordshire, aged 99 years.
Ruth, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Kathleen and grandmother of Michael
and Christopher.
A funeral service will take place at St Lawrence Church, Warkworth on Tuesday 9th July at 10.30am followed by interment in Warkworth Cemetery.
All floral tributes and enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble Telephone 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 4, 2019