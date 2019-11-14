|
|
|
DUNS Rosemary
(Howick) Peacefully on 4th November 2019 aged 77 years, Rosemary.
Beloved wife of the late David, loving mother to John, David and Annabel, devoted grandmother
to Alex, Lizzie and Sophie,
also a devoted sister to
Jackie and the late Anne.
Rosemary will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at St Michael and All Angels Church Howick on Friday 22nd November at 1pm followed by Interment in the churchyard.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Alnwick,
Telephone 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019