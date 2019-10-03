Home

Kyle Bros Funeral Directors Ltd (Kelso)
2 Maxwellheugh
Kelso, Roxburghshire TD5 8AY
01573 224660
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
15:00
Borders Crematorium
Melrose
Ronald Purvis Notice
Purvis Ronald David Formerly of Rock Nab, Alnwick
Peacefully at Kelso Hospital on 26th September 2019,
aged 99 years. Living partner of Jean Douglas, father of Bill and Geoff, grandad to Susan and Karen and great-grandad to Ella and
uncle to David.

Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on
Friday 11th October at 3pm.
All friends are welcome.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired to
Friends of Kelso Hospital.

Any enquiries to
Kyle Brothers Funeral Directors
Tell 01573 224660
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
