BOX On Wednesday 20th February in Alnwick Infirmary aged 98.
The Rev'd Br Reginald Box SSF Hon.RSCM: Curate Chingford, Chaplain Bishop's College Cheshunt. SSF from 1951.
Served in Alnmouth, Cambridge, Canterbury, Glasshampton,
Hilfield and Plaistow Friaries.
Sometime Minister Provincial
of the Pacific Province.
Acting Principal Ely Theological College, Chaplain of the College of Ss Martin and John 1967 - 1969, Chaplain Chichester Theological College 1990 - 1993. A much-loved and respected Brother, Musician, Priest, Pastor and friend to many.
Funeral Mass in the Parish Church of St. John the Baptist, Alnmouth on Wednesday 13th March at 11.30am by kind permission of the Vicar. May the Choirs of Angels welcome him into Paradise!
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
