Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00
West Road Crematorium
Newcastle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Queenie Mackie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Queenie Mackie

Notice Condolences

Queenie Mackie Notice
Mackie Queenie
(Mary Victoria)
(Jesmond) Peacefully at home with her daughter at her side on
27th August, 2019 in her 95th year, Queenie, beloved wife of the late
Eric Mackie OBE. A treasured and loved mother to Glynis and Robin. Mother-in-law to Katherine and a very proud Granny to Lauren, Jordan, Ayesha, Lewis and Noah.
Friends please meet for celebration of Queenie's life at the West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on Tuesday the
10th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimers Society if desired.
Enquiries to
Newcastle Family Funeral Directors, 71 - 73 Great North Road, Gosforth, NE3 2DQ.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.