Mackie Queenie
(Mary Victoria)
(Jesmond) Peacefully at home with her daughter at her side on
27th August, 2019 in her 95th year, Queenie, beloved wife of the late
Eric Mackie OBE. A treasured and loved mother to Glynis and Robin. Mother-in-law to Katherine and a very proud Granny to Lauren, Jordan, Ayesha, Lewis and Noah.
Friends please meet for celebration of Queenie's life at the West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on Tuesday the
10th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimers Society if desired.
Enquiries to
Newcastle Family Funeral Directors, 71 - 73 Great North Road, Gosforth, NE3 2DQ.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019