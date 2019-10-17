|
BOLTON Peter Bolton (Hartburn/Morpeth) suddenly at home on 7th October aged 88 years, Peter.
Dearly loved father of Heather and Ann and a devoted grandfather of Martha, Jason and Hayley.
Service and cremation to be held
at Cowpen Crematorium on
Monday 28th October at 2.30pm. Donations to the British Heart Foundation may be made at the crematorium. Funeral enquiries c/o John Grenfell & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Manchester Street, Morpeth, NE61 1BH,
tel. (01670) 504930.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019