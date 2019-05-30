Home

R Kinghorn Funeral Directors (Pegswood, Morpeth)
Front St
Morpeth, Northumberland NE61 6UF
01670 514936
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
14:00
Holy Trinity Church
Embleton
Sutherland Owen
(Embleton) Peacefully after a long illness on 25th May 2019, aged 72 years. Beloved husband to Jan,
a loving father to Victoria-Jane and Jonathan, a special grandpa to all his grandchildren, a much loved brother, uncle and friend to all the family. Owen will be sadly missed.
A private cremation to be held, followed by a memorial service in celebration of Owen's life at the Holy Trinity Church, Embleton
on Thursday 6th June at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Hospice Care, North Northumberland.
All enquiries c/o R Kinghorn Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01670 514936
Published in Northumberland Gazette on May 30, 2019
