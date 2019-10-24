|
|
|
Wright Alnwick Formerly of Dunston.
At home after a short illness,
aged 84 years, Norman.
Beloved husband of
Joyce (née Peareth), much loved father to Gillian and Susan,
father-in-law of Andrew and Geoff, loving grandad to Joe and Noah. Norman will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Please meet for service at
St. Michael's Church, Alnwick on Monday 4th November at 10.30am, followed by cremation at
Whitley Bay Crematorium at 12. Family flowers only, donations in
lieu to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019