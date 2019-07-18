Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00
Melrose Crematorium
Visitation
Following Services
Melrose Crematorium
Norman Taylor Notice
Taylor Allerdean
(formerly of Spittal
and Cullercoats)
Norman Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 13th July 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Olive (nee Tindle),
dearly loved dad of Lezley and Lynn,
father-in-law and friend to Eddie and Norman, dear grandad to Naomi, Gareth and Faye.

Funeral service and cremation to be held at Melrose Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 11:00am. For those unable to attend the funeral service, you are welcome to join family and friends for refreshments afterwards.
Please contact Co-op Funeralcare (307438) for details.
Donations, if desired,
in lieu of flowers to
Macmillan Cancer Support and
Hospice Care at Home.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 18, 2019
