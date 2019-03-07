|
PATTINSON Nora
(Amble, formerly of Knutsford) After a short illness in hospital on 28th February 2019, aged 87 years. Nora, beloved wife of the late Willie, much loved mum of Elizabeth and Ian, a dear grandma of May, Phillip, Harriett, Charlotte and a loving aunt to Joan. Service to be held at
West Road Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Fifth Knutsford Scout Group c/o Alistair Turner Funeral Director, Sanderson House, 18 Bede Street, Amble, NE65 0EA Tel 01665 712277
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
