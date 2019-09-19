|
Weatheritt Alnwick
(Michael) Peacefully on 11th September 2019 aged 69 years.
Michael, beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad of Julie and Ian, a devoted grandad and
great-grandad who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place at Cowpen Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September at 10am. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to
St Oswalds Hospice.
A donation box will be
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Alnwick telephone 01665 602328.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019