POTTS Michael James (Mick) Shilbottle/Alnwick
Peacefully at home on 30th November 2019, aged 70 years. Mick, much loved Son to Mary and the late Ken Potts. Loving father to Kevin, Kaye and Stuart. Proud and devoted Grandad to Ellie and Emerson and a dear brother to Janet. Friends please meet for a funeral service at St James Church, Shilbottle on Tuesday
10th December at 10.15am this will be followed by a private committal at Cowpen Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan, a donation box will be available at the service.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019