DOUGLAS Michael
(Seahouses) Peacefully at home on
Wednesday 18th September 2019,
Michael aged 51 years.
Loving husband to Tracey,
devoted dad to Becca and Jessica,
special granda to Dexter and Hallie
and a dear brother and uncle
to all the family.
Funeral service to be held at
Seahouses Hub on Saturday
28th September at 11am,
followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Fisherman Mission, North Northumberland Hospice Care or Alnwick Oncology Unit
c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ
Tel 01665 720258.
Family and friends please
meet at The Hub.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019