EVANS Rothbury
(Formerly of Morpeth) Peacefully at home on
15th September aged 85 years, Mel.
A much loved husband of Aud,
a loving dad of Lyn, a dear brother
of Carol and David,
a loved father in law to Cheryl.
Would friends please meet at Whitley Bay Crematorium on
Friday 27th September at 10.30am for funeral service and cremation. Family flowers only by request, donations please if desired to
The British Lung Foundation.
A collection will be held at the service. All enquiries to
Kevin Foster Funeral Services, Bedlington Tel: 01670 828899
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019