Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Amble
Coquetdale Cottage
Morpeth, Northumberland NE65 0DA
01665 710 437
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:00
St Lawrence's Church
Warkworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Rowbottom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Rowbottom

Notice Condolences

Maureen Rowbottom Notice
Rowbottom Warkworth Passed away peacefully on
6th October, aged 80 years, Maureen (nee Stoker).
Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
dear sister of Eleanor and David,
a much loved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt.
Maureen will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for a service in
St Lawrence's Church, Warkworth on Monday 21st October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the RSPCA.
A donation box will be available
at the church.
All Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare
Amble 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.