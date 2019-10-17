|
|
|
Rowbottom Warkworth Passed away peacefully on
6th October, aged 80 years, Maureen (nee Stoker).
Beloved wife of the late Cyril,
dear sister of Eleanor and David,
a much loved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt.
Maureen will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for a service in
St Lawrence's Church, Warkworth on Monday 21st October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the RSPCA.
A donation box will be available
at the church.
All Enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare
Amble 01665 710437
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019