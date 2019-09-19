Home

BELTON Matthew
Felton Peacefully at home with
his mam and dad at his side on
6th September 2019,
aged 17 years, Matthew.
Beloved son of Bob and Catherine.
Loving brother
of Amy and Nathan.
Matthew will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Michael and All Angels Church,
Felton on Monday 23rd September
at 15.30pm followed by
interment in Felton Cemetery.
All floral tributes and enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Amble, Telephone: 01665 710437.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
