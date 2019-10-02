|
POTTER Martin
(Formerly of Lesbury, Morpeth and Alnwick) Peacefully on
Friday 27th September,
aged 85 years.
Ronald Martin, beloved husband
of the late Joyce, much loved father of Karen, Malcolm,
Debbie and Catherine-Melissa,
also dearly loved grandfather
to his eleven grandchildren
and four great grandchildren.
Funeral service and cremation
at Blyth Crematorium on
Monday 14th October
at 10:45 am. Family flowers
only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Jacob Conroy & Son,
Fenwick House,
8 Manchester St,
Morpeth NE61 1BH
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019