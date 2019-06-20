|
|
|
Johnson Marion
(née Campbell)
Alnwick Passed away on 12th June 2019, aged 88 years. Marion, beloved wife of Dick, much loved mam of Ann, Richard, Linda and Susan,
also a devoted nana to all of
her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Marion will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A service will be held at
St Paul's RC Church, Alnwick,
on Tuesday 25th June 2019
at 10am, followed by interment
at Alnwick Cemetery.
No flowers by request.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 20, 2019
