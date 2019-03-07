Resources More Obituaries for Marie Cooke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marie Cooke

Notice Cooke Marie

Alnwick The family of the late Marie would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy,

kind words, letters, cards and

messages during this sad time.

Many thanks to Joan Grindrod - Helmn, Minster of St James's URC, to everyone who took part in and attended Marie's service of thanksgiving and to members of

St James' for their

help and support.

Thank you to David Tate for afternoon tea and to Mary and Elizabeth and flowers by Julie for

the floral arrangements.

Special thanks to

Peter Townsend and Staff of

Alistair Funeral Directors for

their care and compassion

shown at this difficult time. Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices