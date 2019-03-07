|
Cooke Marie
Alnwick The family of the late Marie would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy,
kind words, letters, cards and
messages during this sad time.
Many thanks to Joan Grindrod - Helmn, Minster of St James's URC, to everyone who took part in and attended Marie's service of thanksgiving and to members of
St James' for their
help and support.
Thank you to David Tate for afternoon tea and to Mary and Elizabeth and flowers by Julie for
the floral arrangements.
Special thanks to
Peter Townsend and Staff of
Alistair Funeral Directors for
their care and compassion
shown at this difficult time.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
