Margaret Wilkinson

Margaret Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Margaret
(nee Riddle)
Warkworth Suddenly on 19th July 2019 aged
89 years, Margaret.
Beloved wife of the late Walter,
much loved mam of Leslie, mother in law of Caroline, devoted grandma of Suzanne and Barry and a great grandma to Tate and Marcus.
Margaret will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Service to be held at St. Lawrence Church, Warkworth on Friday
2nd August at 1.00pm.
Followed by interment at Warkworth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 25, 2019
