DODD Margaret
née Birkley
Felton
Retired Village Newsagent Peacefully at home on
15th December 2019, Margaret.
Beloved Wife of Michael,
much loved Mam of Stephen and Mother in law to Angela, also Sister of Pat and Auntie to all her Nephews and Nieces.
Margaret will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The service is to be Held at
St Michael's and All Angels Church, Felton, on Monday 30th December at 10.15am, followed by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Motor Neurone Disease Association and Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019