Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Rothbury
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30
West Road Crematorium
Lena Temple Notice
TEMPLE Lena Mary
Rothbury Peacefully on 11th July 2019,
aged 98 years, Lena, beloved sister of Anna and the late Norman and Dorothy, a much loved aunt and great aunt.
A service is to be held at
All Saints Church, Rothbury on Friday 26th July at 11am followed by cremation at West Road Crematorium at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Flower Fund, All Saints Church, Rothbury.
All enquiries to Alistair Turner Funeral Director, The Old Police Station, Croft Road, Rothbury,
NE65 7QU. Tel. 01669631166
Published in Northumberland Gazette on July 18, 2019
