Kevin Linighan Notice
LINIGHAN Kevin
(Alnwick) At home on Wednesday
27th November 2019,
Kevin aged 74 years.
Loving husband to the late Verna,
a dear dad to Colette, Dawn, Kirsten and Colin. Father in law
to Alan and Colin and a special granda to John, Sarah, Jake,
Fern and great granda to Orla.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Paul's R/C Church, Alnwick
on 11th December at 12 noon followed by cremation at West Road Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to the Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association c/o Alan D. Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please meet at the church or crematorium.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
