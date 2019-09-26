Home

Black Keith
(Alnwick) After a short illness on 17th September, aged 80 years.
Keith, beloved husband of Betty and a devoted dad of Pam and Shirley also a loving granda to all his grandchildren and great grandchild.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Michael's Church, Alnwick on Tuesday 1st October at 10.30 a.m. followed by a private interment.
Afterwards everyone is welcome to The Oaks Hotel, Alnwick. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research UK. Preferably no black dress.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
