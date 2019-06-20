Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan D. Haile Funeral Services
5 James Street
Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ
01665 720658
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Anderson

Notice Condolences

Keith Anderson Notice
Anderson Keith
Seahouses Suddenly in hospital on
Tuesday 11th June, 2019, Robert Keith, aged 70 years.
Son of the late Eddie and Joyce, much loved by Carol
and all the family.
"Our Grandad Keith."
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church,
North Sunderland on
Friday June 21st at 10.30 a.m. followed by a cremation at Houndwood Crematorium
near Eyemouth at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Seahouses Festive Lights and Seahouses 1st Responders
c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please meet at the church or crematorium.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.