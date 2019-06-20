|
|
|
Anderson Keith
Seahouses Suddenly in hospital on
Tuesday 11th June, 2019, Robert Keith, aged 70 years.
Son of the late Eddie and Joyce, much loved by Carol
and all the family.
"Our Grandad Keith."
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church,
North Sunderland on
Friday June 21st at 10.30 a.m. followed by a cremation at Houndwood Crematorium
near Eyemouth at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Seahouses Festive Lights and Seahouses 1st Responders
c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Seahouses, Northumberland NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please meet at the church or crematorium.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on June 20, 2019
