|
|
|
McCaig
(Longhoughton) Peacefully in hospital on
Saturday 26th October
aged 78 years Kathleen.
Beloved wife of Rab, much loved mam, gran and great-grandma.
Kathleen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Cremation will be held followed by
a service of Thanksgiving at
St. Peter and St. Paul's
Longhoughton Parish Church on Tuesday 12th November at 12.15pm. Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Palliative Care
Wansbeck Hospital.
Published in Northumberland Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019